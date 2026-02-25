2 hospitalized after house fire in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Two people were hospitalized after a house fire in a Springfield neighborhood over the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Springfield Fire Rescue Division crews were dispatched on a report of a house fire in the Northern Heights neighborhood.

Upon arrival, responding units found heavy fire from a 2-story wood frame house, with the possibility of people still inside.

Crews found that the interior had been remodeled with rooms and divided up with plywood barriers that had to be breached.

A 2nd alarm was called, and several more crews were called to assist, along with a medic from the Moorfield Township Fire Department.

Two victims were found and removed from the structure and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The fire was brought under control after around 50 minutes of firefighting.

No firefighters were injured during the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

