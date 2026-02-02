2 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Monday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

State troopers and fire crews responded to reports of a two-car crash at the intersection of Mechanicsburg Road and Moorefield Road after 4 p.m.

The dispatcher said two people were transported to area hospitals; however, it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

