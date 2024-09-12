2 fishermen save kayaker clinging to bucket on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND — Two fishermen are hailed as heroes after they rescued a kayaker from Lake Erie who clinging to a bucket for dear life in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The United States Coast Guard’s 9th District in Cleveland said on social media that an overdue kayaker was rescued after being forced to tread water for over 11 hours.

Two fishermen were on a boat when they thought they heard someone yell for help, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

They drove out further on Lake Erie and saw an arm come out of the water.

“This time when we see it, we see an arm come up out of the water, and then the arm goes back into the water,” said Larry Smith.

TRENDING STORIES:

Charles Steven told WOIO he was driving the boat and that the bucket kept afloat.

“The bucket is what was keeping him afloat, I guess he was probably tired. It was like he had a death grip on that bucket,” he said. “I shut the boat down. Smith grabbed him first by the arm, and then I went around and grabbed his other arm. Then we pulled him into the boat. I had a jacket and put it around him. I said, ‘You alright? You want me to call 911?’”

The kayaker was only wearing a pair of shorts and did not wear a life vest or jacket.

He called his partner and let her know he was okay.

Steven and Smith said the kayaker was exhausted but thankful.

“He was very thankful. One of the first things I told him was, ‘He needs to thank God, not us.’”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



