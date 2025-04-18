2 escape burning home heavily damaged by fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two people escaped a house fire in Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield firefighters responded to the 800 block of Egmont Avenue on reports of a house, according to a social media post.

The fire started on the first floor and extended to the second.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division said on Facebook that it threatened the attic space.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

Photos show the home sustained heavy fire damage on the first and second floors. The living room was also badly damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Egmont Avenue House Fire Photo contributed by Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook) (Matthew Smith/Springfield Fire Rescue Division (via Facebook))

