2 dogs killed; houses, cars, sustain heavy damage after late-night fire

CELINA — A late-night fire at a Celina home caused heavy damage and killed two dogs on Monday.

Celina firefighters responded to a call at 11:17 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the 600 block of Cron Street, according to our news partners, WCSM.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke venting out of the front of the home.

A vehicle that was parked in the driveway was also on fire.

The home and the vehicle sustained heavy damage, along with damage that was reported to a neighboring home and vehicle.

Two dogs that were inside the home died.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews said no foul play is suspected.

