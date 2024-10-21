2 cars involved in crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Two cars were involved in a crash in Englewood early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, crews were called to the intersection of Taywood Rd and Wenger Rd on reports of a crash.

iWitness7 viewer video shows two cars being towed from the intersection.

One car appears to have front-end damage while the other is damaged on the driver’s side.

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

