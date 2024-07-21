2 arrested in connection to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — 2 people were arrested in connection to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday, a Dayton Police Sergeant told News Center 7 crews.
>> 1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-75 in Middletown
Police and medics responded to reports of a shooting on Viola Avenue around noon.
Initial reports indicate the suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.
News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw multiple police cruisers near the Main Mart convenience store on W Parkwood Drive and N Main Street.
The sergeant said officers caught up with the suspects, found multiple firearms in their vehicle, and took them into custody for “illegal firearm possession.”
>> 1 arrested after reported shots fired in Montgomery County
Montgomery County jail records indicate two people were arrested for gun charges at the convenience store around 12:30 p.m.
The sergeant said no one was shot or injured in this incident.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group