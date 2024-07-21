2 arrested in connection to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — 2 people were arrested in connection to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday, a Dayton Police Sergeant told News Center 7 crews.

Police and medics responded to reports of a shooting on Viola Avenue around noon.

Initial reports indicate the suspects reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.

News Center 7 crews were on scene and saw multiple police cruisers near the Main Mart convenience store on W Parkwood Drive and N Main Street.

The sergeant said officers caught up with the suspects, found multiple firearms in their vehicle, and took them into custody for “illegal firearm possession.”

Montgomery County jail records indicate two people were arrested for gun charges at the convenience store around 12:30 p.m.

The sergeant said no one was shot or injured in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

