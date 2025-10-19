2 arrested after shots fired, crashing stolen vehicle in Northern Kentucky, police say

NEWPORT, KY — Two men are in jail after a gun was fired and a stolen vehicle was crashed while the suspects tried to leave the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to reports of a single gunshot fired in Newport, Kentucky, according to a police spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that the shot was fired into the air, likely to cause public alarm.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers heard the gunshot, they saw a black Ford Fusion attempting to leave the scene at the 100 block of East Third Street.

Due to heavy traffic, the suspect’s car hit three other vehicles stopped at a traffic signal

There were four males in the Fusion, all exited the car, and ran on foot, the spokesperson stated

Officers chased them and successfully arrested two men.

The suspects have been identified as two Cincinnati men: Devonta Pettis, 18, and Jamal Fields, 20.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, reports that both were booked in the Campbell County Jail.

Both men have been charged with possession of a stolen gun and fleeing and evading police.

Officers discovered that the Ford Fusion had been reported stolen from Cincinnati. They also recovered a shell casing and a stolen gun.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group