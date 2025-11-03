2 arrested after police K9 finds suspected fentanyl during traffic stop

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested after authorities found suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop in Logan County last week, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The traffic stop happened along State Route 540 near US 33 around 6:20 p.m. on Halloween.

The report noted that the deputy stopped the car for an expired plate.

During the stop, the deputy noticed both people had “pin point pupils showing on their eyes,” which is “a possible sign of recent narcotics usages including opiates.”

According to the report, the deputy requested K9 Handler Deputy Core, along with K9 Tega, to respond.

Upon arrival, K9 Tega completed an open-air sniff and alerted that narcotics may be in the car.

“When Deputy Core advised that he was going to deploy his K9 on the vehicle, Deputy Core noticed an emotional change on both occupants,” the report reads.

The deputy then had the passenger, identified as 45-year-old Keith Noble, step out of the car and search him.

According to the report, the deputy found:

A white plastic straw with white residue inside his wallet

A small Tylenol pill bottle with white powder inside the right arm sleeve of his hoodie

A crumpled cigarette pack with a white baggie containing white powder inside his front left pocket

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Dakota Hague, was then searched.

The report indicates that a purse was found with a small amount of white residue inside it.

Hague allegedly told both deputies that the suspected narcotics were fentanyl.

The search continued and the deputy reportedly found three more Tylenol pill bottles with suspected narcotics inside, according to the report.

Hague and Noble were both arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail.

They were both booked on possession of controlled substances charges. Noble also faces possession of drug paraphernalia, the report shows.

At the time of writing, jail records show neither person remains in the Logan County Jail.

