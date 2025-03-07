2 arrested after burglary, chase, crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — Two people were arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a barn and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, according to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene of a burglary at a barn on State Road 38. The caller stated a man had broken into a barn and stolen multiple items, deputies say.

The suspect then left the property in a Lexus SUV hauling a small trailer. The caller followed the suspect and provided location updates to deputies, according to deputies.

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle failed to stop at traffic signs and was dropping stolen property from the trailer.

The suspect then went on I-70, driving recklessly as sparks were coming from the trailer and debris was falling on the road, deputies say.

The suspect crashed into the median and became stuck on the cable barrier, causing the male driver and female passenger to flee on foot, according to deputies.

A K-9 alerted to narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle where they also located a firearm, deputies say.

Austin Lee King, 21, and Loreyna Eberhardt, 32, were arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and burglary.

Deputies believe the sparks from the trailer started fires along the route, which were extinguished by responding fire departments.

This remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

