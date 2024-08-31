19-year-old dies after being hit by police cruiser

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a Cincinnati police officer hit him with his cruiser while responding to a scene this week.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday near Este and Chickering Avenues, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

FOP President Ken Kober said the officer was responding to reports of a shooting when he hit a man attempting to cross the street in front of a Metro bus.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Amir Jordan, was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

“Police officers take as much care as possible when they’re responding to a reported shooting with their lights and sirens on,” Kober said in a statement. “The Cincinnati FOP and its members are praying for the young man who was hit and for the officer involved.”

Kober said the officer had his lights and sirens on, and Jordan was not in the crosswalk.

Police told WCPO that they are treating the investigation into this crash like “any other” traffic crash.

