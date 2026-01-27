18-year-old man accused of killing 15-year-old girl, held on $75K bond

NORTHWOOD — An 18-year-old Ohio man has been charged with the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was fatally shot on Friday night in Northwood.

Lake Township Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot around 10:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of Lakepoint Drive, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

When they arrived on scene, they found 15-year-old Symini Moore with a gunshot wound.

The Woodmore High School sophomore was pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Jakob Heintzelman has been charged in connection with the shooting.

He faces one count of reckless homicide and is in custody at the Wood County Jail.

Heintzelman was arraigned on Monday, and a judge set his bond at 75,000 dollars.

If his bond is posted, he will be released on electronic monitoring.

Police have not released additional information on the cause of the shooting.

