18-year-old injured after crashing head-on into sheriff’s deputy vehicle in Indiana

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was seriously injured after a head-on crash in Indiana Sunday morning.
Indiana State Police are investigating after a deputy with Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office was hit head-on when another driver crossed the centerline, according to a spokesperson for ISP.
Preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 1:00 a.m., Patrolman Richard Jasinski was traveling southbound on SR 15 near CR 146 in his marked 2020 Dodge Durango. Just south of the intersection, a silver 2012 Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound allegedly crossed the center line, crashing into Jasinski head-on.
Jasinski was transported to Goshen Hospital where he was treated and released.
The driver of the Chevrolet, an 18-year-old male, had to be removed from his vehicle and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with injuries that were serious but not believed to be life-threatening, the spokesperson said.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to ISP. Toxicology results are pending for the driver of the Chevrolet.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
