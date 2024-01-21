Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — An Indiana State Trooper was hit by a car and critically injured in Indianapolis.

Trooper Azariah Keith stopped on the left shoulder of I-65 Southbound to help a driver who had a flat tire around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 20.

A second trooper responded to assist with traffic control due to the disabled vehicle being on a curve and a narrow shoulder.

The left lane was blocked just before the curve while Trooper Keith was. He finished the tire change at 9:17 p.m. and was returning his equipment to his car.

An SUV driven by 22-year-old Armandeep Singh of Indianapolis was driving in the left lane, swerved around the trooper blocking the left lane, lost control, crashed into the concrete median barrier, and struck Trooper Keith and then his police car.

Trooper Keith was critically injured and was tended to by the other trooper on the scene until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable but serious condition.

Intoxication and high speeds are potential factors in this crash. Singh was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury. He was taken to a local hospital and then to Marion County Jail. He was arrested based on probable cause, and charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

