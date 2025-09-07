178th Wing installs new command chief of Air National Guard wing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The new enlisted leader of the Springfield Air National Guard has taken over command.

Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hansel took over as the command chief of the 178th Wing during a ceremony at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base on Saturday.

He succeeds Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, who served as the wing’s senior enlisted leader for two and a half years, according to an Ohio Air National Guard spokesperson.

Hansel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1998 as an electronic warfare systems specialist.

Over his career, he has deployed to various operations, including Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom, among others.

“I’m a people-first leader,” he said. “You can’t do the mission without the people. So, we have to take care of our airmen first. I lead through building relationships with them, building a connection with them, and building understanding.”

During her tenure, Melton was instrumental in advising the wing commander and deputy commander on airmen’s needs and led the wing through a successful Air Combat Command readiness inspection.

“This is the perfect end to my career,” Melton said. “It was my purpose to serve and give back and see others win. When I took on the command chief role, that became my mantra. That’s my purpose: the airmen.”

The 178th Wing is tasked with providing ready units for federal and state missions, including Persistent Attack, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Battle Management, and Agile Combat Support, while maintaining community involvement.

