17-year-old shot during attempted robbery in Dayton

DAYTON — A 17-year-old was shot in Dayton Tuesday night during an attempted robbery.

As News Center previously reported, around 8:30 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of West Shadyside Drive for reports of a person shot.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for Dayton police.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 17-year-old walks into yard, says he’s been shot, 911 caller says

Police determined the shooting happened in the first block of Pointview Avenue.

An initial investigation found that the teenager came to Dayton to use, buy, and/or sell drugs in an abandoned house and was shot by a group of people attempting to rob him.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Information about possible suspects was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.









