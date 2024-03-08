16 year old injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 16-year-old was shot in Dayton Thursday evening.

Dayton Police were dispatched the the 1200 block of Linda Vista Ave on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

“We believe it to be an isolated incident, we don’t think the public or anything is in any type of danger,” Sgt Phillip Watts with Dayton Police Department told News Center 7 crews on scene.

The male was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.





