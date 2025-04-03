16-year-old driver flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after a car crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Preble County-Butler Township Road around 3:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that the 16-year-old was driving a GMC S15 north on Preble County-Butler Township Road just before the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected and drove off the left side of the road.

The car overturned as a result of the crash and the driver was partially ejected, according to the sheriff’s office.

MedFlight responded to the scene and took the teenager to Kettering Health Main Campus for his injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

