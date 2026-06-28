16-year-old dead after UTV rollover accident

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A 16-year-old is dead after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Friday night in Monroe County, Michigan.

Deputies responded to the 19700 block of Taft Road around 5:30 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

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Investigators said the teen boy was driving a blue-and-black Polaris Ranger through a private field with two other juvenile passengers when he lost control negotiating a curve.

The vehicle left the main path as the driver attempted to correct its course, causing the UTV to roll onto its left side, ejecting all three occupants.

The 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other juveniles were treated and released at the scene, but were later taken to the hospital by their parents as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office said that none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Deputies said that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor.

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