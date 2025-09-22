15-year-old injured; police searching for driver in suspected hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD — A 15-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Springfield on Sunday.

Officers and medics responded around 4 p.m. to N. Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue on reports of a crash involving a teenager on a dirt bike, according to a city of Springfield spokesperson.

An initial police investigation says that a gold Toyota Camry hit a 15-year-old on a dirt bike.

The driver of the Camry left the scene, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the teen to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The 15-year-old was later transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.

The teen’s condition is currently unknown, the spokesperson stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (937) 324-7685.

