15 new police officers officially sworn in Dayton

DAYTON — There will soon be more police officers out in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

15 new officers from the 116th Recruit Class were officially sworn in Thursday.

Dayton Police posted photos on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said it has been a long journey, but Thursday was a big day for them.

They completed over 1,100 hours of rigorous training and classroom work at the Dayton Police Academy.

Upon graduation, they will be assigned a Field Training Officer for 20 weeks, a police spokesperson said.

Before beginning solo patrol duties, these new officers will have received nearly 2,000 hours of training at the academy and from the field training program.

A graduation ceremony will be on Friday at the Kroc Center at 10 a.m.

This morning our 116th recruit class took their oath at the swearing in ceremony. Friday will be the graduation ceremony for the 15 new officers. It's been a long journey to get to this point but it's a big day for all of them. pic.twitter.com/OvTvo50kfY — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 17, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



