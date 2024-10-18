Local

15 new police officers officially sworn in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

15 new police officers take Oath of Office in Dayton Photo contributed by Dayton Police (via Facebook) (Dayton Police (via Facebook) /Dayton Police (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — There will soon be more police officers out in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

15 new officers from the 116th Recruit Class were officially sworn in Thursday.

Dayton Police posted photos on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said it has been a long journey, but Thursday was a big day for them.

They completed over 1,100 hours of rigorous training and classroom work at the Dayton Police Academy.

Upon graduation, they will be assigned a Field Training Officer for 20 weeks, a police spokesperson said.

Before beginning solo patrol duties, these new officers will have received nearly 2,000 hours of training at the academy and from the field training program.

A graduation ceremony will be on Friday at the Kroc Center at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

WHIO Radio Contests

Most Read