15-month-old suffers brain bleed; Riverside babysitter pleads guilty to injuring him

RIVERSIDE — A babysitter is pleading guilty to seriously injuring a 15-month-old boy in Riverside last year while she was watching him.

Hoang Thi Kim Do, 53, entered a plea agreement on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony filed in a Bill of Information, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of a plea agreement, a second-degree felony charge of endangering children was dismissed.

In February 2023, the boy was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Staff at the hospital alerted Riverside police about the boy concerning a possible child abuse case, according to a Riverside police report.

The child had suffered a subdural hematoma, which is a brain bleed, to the back of his head. He also had additional bruising on various parts of his body.

When police spoke to Do, she said the child fell out of a hammock that was in the living room while he was taking a nap.

Do faces up to three years in prison and will be sentenced next month. She’s currently not booked in jail.

