14-year-old riding a bike hit by a car in Dayton

DAYTON — A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a car in Dayton on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.
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The crash happened at the intersection of Ravenwood Avenue and W Hillcrest Avenue after 6 p.m.
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Officers learned the teen was riding a bicycle west on the sidewalk of W. Hillcrest Avenue when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection.
While turning, the 14-year-old failed to yield to the right of way to oncoming traffic and was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Traverse, the spokesperson said.
The teen was hospitalized with a suspected minor injury.
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