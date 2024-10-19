14-year-old bicyclist seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 14-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Clark County last week, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

OSHP troopers responded to Oak Hill Drive and S. Xenia Road in Enon after 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the crash report, a 61-year-old man was driving north on S. Xenia Road in a Ford Transit owned by the Greenon Local Board of Education when the crash occurred.

A preliminary investigation found that the boy was riding his bike eastbound on Oak Hill Drive when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by the car.

Medics took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford was not injured in this crash.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



