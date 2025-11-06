13-year-old seriously injured after shooting

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of W. 86th St. and Denison Ave. around 2:30 pm., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Officers said the teen was speaking at the scene, and was in a serious but stable condition. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police have said there have been no arrests made at this time, and there is an ongoing investigation.

