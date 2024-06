HUBER HEIGHTS — The missing 13-year-old Huber Heights girl has been located, according to police.

Ledbetter was last seen at her house on Leston Avenue in Huber Heights around 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Huber Heights police said in an update Saturday that Shelby Ledbetter was found safe and reunited with her family.

Additional details were not released.





