13-year-old enters Dayton Children’s Hospital with gunshot wound; Investigation ensues

DAYTON — A 13-year-old boy was shot in Dayton Sunday overnight.

A 13-year-old boy showed up at Dayton Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The hospital’s staff called Dayton Police to file the report as part of procedure with any patient injured by a shooting.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting took place in the 40 block of Pointview Avenue at an undetermined time.

No further information was available at this time as the Dayton Police Department continued to investigate the shooting.

It is currently unknown if anyone was arrested or detained for the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.

