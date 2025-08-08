13-year-old boy reported missing in Preble County

EATON — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Preble County.

Eaton Police are asking for help locating Noah Keller.

Keller is 5′6″ and weighs 150 lbs.

In a social media post, police said Keller rides a black Mongoose bike with silver handlebars.

If anyone sees Keller or knows anything about his whereabouts, call the Preble County dispatchers at (937) 456-6262.

