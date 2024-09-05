Severe drought explodes across parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON — Severe Drought is impacting parts of Clark, Champaign, Clinton, Montgomery, Greene, and Warren Counties.

This accounts for 12.8% of our viewing area, which is a big increase from the 0.1% affected last week. Additionally, the entire area is in at least Abnormally Dry conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will break down the exceptionally dry conditions and how it might impact you on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

Storm Center 7 is tracking a chance for rain and storms on Friday, but it is not enough to make a big dent in the overall drought conditions.

TRENDING STORIES:

This means that we are in need of more frequent rainy periods and less time spent with extended dry conditions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Drought Monitor



