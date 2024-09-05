Severe drought explodes across parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON — Severe Drought is impacting parts of Clark, Champaign, Clinton, Montgomery, Greene, and Warren Counties.
This accounts for 12.8% of our viewing area, which is a big increase from the 0.1% affected last week. Additionally, the entire area is in at least Abnormally Dry conditions.
Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will break down the exceptionally dry conditions and how it might impact you on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.
Storm Center 7 is tracking a chance for rain and storms on Friday, but it is not enough to make a big dent in the overall drought conditions.
This means that we are in need of more frequent rainy periods and less time spent with extended dry conditions.
