11-year-old boy shot in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — An 11-year-old boy was shot in an Ohio neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to Broadway Ave and Marble Ave in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood on reports of a gunshot victim, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
Upon arrival, officers found the boy and his mother, who stated he was walking with his group of friends in the area when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot.
EMS said the boy was stable. He was taken to a local hospital with an apparent laceration, WOIO-19 reported.
Police do not have any suspects at this time. No further information was released.
The incident remains under investigation.
