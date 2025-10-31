11 hurt after limo bus crashes on way to Ohio theme park

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Eleven people were hurt after a limo bus rolled over on its way to an Ohio theme park on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in Monroe County, Michigan, around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said the 2008 Ford Super Duty limo bus was taking members, mostly teenagers, from Detroit’s Community Violence Intervention Program to Cedar Point when it left the roadway and rolled several times, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eight had minor injuries, two had serious injuries, and one passenger was listed in critical condition.

Michigan State Police said the driver did not have the proper group designation on his commercial driver’s license and lacked a valid Department of Transportation medical certificate.

The company operating the vehicle also did not have valid authority to transport passengers.

The driver was cited for operating without a proper vehicle group designation, careless driving, and not having a medical certificate.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group