11 arrested in federal sex trafficking, gun conspiracy case

OHIO — A federal grand jury has indicted 11 people from Venezuela and Colombia who were in the country illegally.
Ten of the defendants were arrested today across Ohio, Tenn., N.C., and Florida
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The charges stem from a Homeland Security Task Force investigation that uncovered alleged illicit activities occurring from July 2025 through April 2026.
The alleged crimes include the sex trafficking of a minor and an adult, as well as the unlawful possession and trafficking of firearms and participation in a narcotics conspiracy.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 people seen climbing Empire State Building, fly banner
- Kroger enters agreement to acquire Giant Eagle
- Dangerous heat and strong storms into the holiday weekend
According to the indictment, from July through August 2025, four of the defendants conspired to sex traffic a 17-year-old and an adult victim.
This conspiracy allegedly involved interstate travel to promote prostitution and creating online commercial sex advertisements in the central Ohio area.
The defendants allegedly participated in a narcotics conspiracy involving MDMA or ecstasy from at least May 2025 until April 2026.
The indictment further alleges that some of the defendants unlawfully possessed firearms and illegally trafficked at least nine firearms.
The individuals indicted are
- Jean Pierre Alejandro Guillen Salcedo, 30, of Hilliard
- Briyi Daniela Ordonez-Iter, 21, of Hilliard
- Keivar Elian Guillen Salcedo, 26, of Charlotte
- Dervin Alejandro Colmenares Quintero, 29, of Mexico
- Taidin Adreina Ferrer Guillen, 34, of Hilliard
- John Alexandre Fajardo-Ulzcategui, 27, of Smyrna, Tenn.,
- Pedro Angel Colls-Flores, 34, of Columbus
- Julian David Patino Pena, 33, of Columbus
- José Ruben Sanchez-Pena, 34, of Smyrna, Tenn.
- Alismar Daniela Contreras-Arevalo, 20, of Columbus
- Therry Brayant Leon Gavida, 34, of Jacksonville
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]