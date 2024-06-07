109 year-old time capsule found in demolished Greene Co. school building unveiled

GREENE COUNTY — Dozens of people gathered in Greene County Friday to watch a 109-year-old time capsule be opened.

The time capsule comes from the Jefferson Township Centralized School Building. It was sealed away in 1915— the same year the building became a school house.

