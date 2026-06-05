100K expected at the 50th Troy Strawberry Festival this weekend

TROY — The 50th Troy Strawberry Festival is underway in Troy, with an expected attendance of approximately 100,000 visitors this weekend. The festival serves as a major fundraising avenue for nearly 60 local non-profit organizations, highlighting its community-focused mission.

Founded in 1977, the Troy Strawberry Festival was established with the specific goal of providing local nonprofits with a fundraising platform.

Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, stated, “It was founded with the premise of how can we have an avenue to fundraise for our local nonprofits.”

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The Troy Music Boosters are among the nearly 60 nonprofits benefiting from the festival. Casey Layer, associate band director for Troy Schools, said the organization aims to produce about 16,000 dozen donuts throughout the weekend.

Layer added, “The goal is to be able to generate enough capital to fund the band, choir and orchestra programs for the entire school year.”

This fundraising effort involves band students, staff and parent volunteers who are stirring, frying and glazing the famous strawberry donuts.

Donut-making is an around-the-clock operation, with batches completed at various times, such as 1:20 a.m., 12:37 a.m., and 4:55 a.m.

Layer highlighted the broader lessons for students, explaining that “band is not just about playing instruments, about being part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” and that “They can see everybody come together and really put in like a lot of hard work.”

The festival’s enduring success also reflects strong community bonds. Roetter commented that the festival “speaks to the collaboration for our community and then it really shows how we come out and support our neighbors and our friends.”

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