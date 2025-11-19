1-year-old left in car in grocery store parking lot

SOLON, Ohio — Police rescued a 1-year-old child who was left inside a car in a grocery store parking lot.

Solon Police Department officers responded to the Aldi parking lot on Som Center Road after receiving a report of a small child being left in a car, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a baby crying in the back seat of a black Mercedes, with the windows partially rolled down. No adult was present.

Officers used a lock-out tool to unlock the door and get to the child, WOIO-19 reported.

The child was helped by EMTs as officers tried to find the guardian.

Moments later, a man walked out of the store and identified himself as the boy’s father.

The father told officers that he left the boy in the car because he couldn’t find a spare quarter for a cart and couldn’t carry the child as he shopped, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers cited the father for child endangerment.

