1-year-old hospitalized after possibly eating marijuana edibles at Ohio family gathering

TOLEDO — A one-year-old was hospitalized after possibly eating marijuana edibles during a family gathering, WTOL reported.

The child was found unresponsive by officers in the family’s home in West Toledo. The child was immediantly rushed to the hospital.

A Toledo Police Department incident report described the child’s condition as “stable,” WTOL reported.

The director of the Central Ohio Poison Center, Natalie Rine, told WTOL that the incident Saturday should serve as a warning to all parents who have edibles at their home that they need to do everything they can to keep them out of kids’ hands.

Rine said since medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2016, COPC has seen accidental marijuana overdoses in kids increase. Parents with marijuana edibles at home should treat them like any other prescription or over-the-counter medication.

If your child does end up consuming marijuana edibles, you should call 911 immediately.

If your child ever ingests any foreign substance and you’r not sure what to do, you can call the COPC at (800) 222-1222. The COPC has 24-hour call availability and can walk you through the signs and symptoms and help you take the appropriate next steps.

