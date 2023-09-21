1 teen hurt after car strikes power pole, overturns in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A teen driver is hospitalized following a crash in Darke County Wednesday afternoon.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 7800 block of State Route 49 at 3:37 p.m. on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed a blue Dodge Neon was going northbound on State Route when the driver took his eyes off the road and caused him to drive off the right side of the road.

He then overcorrected, drove back off the road, crashed into a power pole, and caused the car to overturn.

Medics transported Gunner Diegel, 16, of Ansonia, to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Mutual aid was provided by Greenville Township Fire and Rescue.

