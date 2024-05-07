1 taken to hospital after being shot in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics at 4:46 a.m. to the 1800 block of Palisades Drive on initial reports of a shooting.

Medics transported one person to an area hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

The person’s condition is not currently unknown.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

