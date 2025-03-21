1 person removed from house after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters removed one person from a house after it caught fire in Dayton early Friday morning.
Around 5:47 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Main Street on reports of a house fire.
“Crews have heavy fire conditions in a 2-story double,” Dayton Police and Fire shared in a post on Facebook.
One person was removed from the house, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
