1 person in custody after a crash in Dayton Thursday night

DAYTON — One person was taken into custody after a crash in Dayton Thursday night.

Around 9:51 p.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of West Second Street and Brooklyn Ave on reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person trapped inside the vehicle.

>> Officers, medics respond to a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police Department took one person into custody but no other details were available.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group