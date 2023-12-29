1 person in custody after a crash in Dayton Thursday night

DAYTON — One person was taken into custody after a crash in Dayton Thursday night.
Around 9:51 p.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the intersection of West Second Street and Brooklyn Ave on reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person trapped inside the vehicle.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police Department took one person into custody but no other details were available.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.
