1 injured in Darke County crash on state Route 49 involving car into utility pole

DARKE COUNTY — A 31-year-old Darke County woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night when she apparently lost control of her car and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Jenna Cole, of Laura, was treated at the scene, in the 1000 block of state Route 49, then taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg and Phillipsburg fire departments were dispatched to the accident, which was reported about 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary investigation, Cole was driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion northwest on 49 when she apparently failed to control the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road and struck the pole.

The accident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.





