1 hurt after car crashes into parked semi in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hurt after a car crashed into a parked semi in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to Edgemont Avenue and Cincinnati Street on initial reports a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the driver of Silver Sedan was hurt after crashing the car into a parked semi.

Medics are at the scene treating the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

