CLAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Clayton early Saturday morning.

Around 4:19 a.m. crews responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree near the 8400 block of North Main Street in Clayton.

One person was injured and was taken to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the injuries and what caused the crash.

