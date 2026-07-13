1 hospitalized after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County over the weekend.

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On Saturday, July 11, around 5:53 a.m., troopers with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 Westbound near Limestone Street.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota RAV4 and a Cadillac Escalade, operated by a 46-year-old Roy Hemsley of Columbus, were traveling west on I-70.

The Toyota was traveling in the middle lane, and the Cadillac was traveling in the left lane.

The Toyota moved into the right lane; the Cadillac failed to maintain its lane of travel, crossed the westbound lanes, and struck the Toyota.

After the collision, the Cadillac overturned. Both vehicles came to a final rest off the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. She had three passengers in the Toyota, including two juveniles. None of the passengers were injured.

Hemsley was not injured in the crash. He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Marked Lanes.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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