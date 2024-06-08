1 hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. to East First Street and Webster Street on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No other details on the severity of the injuries were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more.

