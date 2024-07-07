1 hospitalized after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County Saturday morning.

Around 8:33 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 Darke County Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of North Start Ft, Loramie Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Xavier Grillot, of Versailles, was traveling eastbound on North Start Ft. Loramie Rd.

Grillot drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the truck to travel back off the right side.

The truck collided with a utility pole and a concrete culvert, causing the truck to overturn onto its top.

Grillot was taken to Mercer Health Hospital with minor injuries.

