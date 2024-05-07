1 hospitalized after car crashes into building in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Dayton on Tuesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

Around 12:20 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Riverside Drive on reports of a car into a structure.

The dispatch supervisor said the car crashed into the building at a slow speed and left minor damage.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. It is unclear if this person was the driver, a passenger, or a bystander.

