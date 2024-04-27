1 hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP. — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of Webster Street and Wagner Ford Rd around 2:54 a.m. on reports of a person being hit by a car.

>> Officers, medics respond to crash in Moraine

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that one person was taken to Grandview Hospital, but there were no immediate details on the person condition available.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group