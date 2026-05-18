1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Miamisburg on Monday morning.

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Crews were dispatched around 7:05 a.m. to the intersection of Rosina Drive and South Gebhart Church Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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One person was taken to the hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash.

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