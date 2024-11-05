1 flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Correction: A previous version of this story reported one person was killed in this crash, based on information released to News Center 7 by a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. State troopers have since updated the report to News Center 7 saying the victim was not killed but suffered serious injuries.

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Greene County Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics were called to the 5000 block of Plymouth Road at approximately 6:47 p.m.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was called to the scene shortly after.

The dispatcher said the driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to Kettering Health Main Campus.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said Plymouth Road will be closed for a while.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash or how it occurred.

Additional information was not immediately available.

